City of Big Spring replacing broken water valves

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

The City of Big Spring is replacing some broken water valves.

Some citizens will experience little to no water pressure during the repairs.

Specifically, people in the area of West Fourth Street to West 18th Street and Bell Street to Galveston Street.

It's unclear how long the repairs will take or when water pressure will be restored.

