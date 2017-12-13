Lone Star Brass Band performs at Centennial Library - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Lone Star Brass Band performs at Centennial Library

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lone Star Brass Band. (Source: KWES) Lone Star Brass Band. (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Lone Star Brass Band got to jam out at the Midland Centennial Library on Tuesday night.

If you missed the show, you still have another chance to catch the holiday fun.

The band will play from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Centennial Library in Midland on Thursday night.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly