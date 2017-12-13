Family friends remember Ashley Williams as smart, caring

The death of 21-year-old Ashley Williams has hit friends and family hard. One mother and daughter recall what she meant to them.



"Ashley was definitely unique. She was one of a kind," said Amanda Swift, family friend.



For those close to her like Swift and Brooke Navarrette, Ashley Williams was many things.



"She was the whole package all wrapped into one," said Swift.



Known since she was a teenager, blood could only make them family.



"Ever since then, she's been apart of my life some how," said Swift.



The mother and daughter are still trying to wrap their minds around what happened to someone so close.



"I had no clue and it was shocking. It's still hard for me to believe that something like this still happens so close to home," said Swift.



Now all they can do is think about how Williams touched both of their lives.



Williams was a mother.



"She loved her son," said Swift.



A confidant.



"She was basically like a big sister to me. I could talk to her about anything and she would keep it to herself," said Navarrette.



And according to Swift, Williams would tell it like it is.



"She didn't care about what others might think or say about what she had to say about anything," said Swift.



The 21-year-old attended E.C.I.S.D. schools growing up and her family still lives nearby. A family who now has to deal with a loss of a loved one.



"I just hope that her family is OK," said Navarrette.



Police say the motive for the murder is still unclear and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.