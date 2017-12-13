Over 1,000 patient's personal information exposed in Midland Memorial Hospital security breach

We have new details on the data security breach at Midland Memorial Hospital.



The hospital's Chief Executive Officer, Russell Meyers, tell us that there were a little more than 1,000 patients who had personal information exposed, back in October.



Fortunately, that information was limited to first and last names along with scheduled radiology procedures.



Meyers also tells us while this breach was limited, there appears to have been a much more sinister plot behind it.



"It appears to have been looking for a way to extract funds from us fraudulently. In fact, the discovery of the event was made to get our controller to send some funds to an inappropriate account, that set off a red flag and we began doing the detective work and found the much lower level breach," said Meyers.



An official statement from the hospital states they are taking steps to prevent this type of thing from happening again, including policy changes and additional employee training.



