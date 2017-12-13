Security guards assaulted at Odessa restaurant, search underway for suspect

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating an assault suspect.

Back on Nov. 12, 2017, around 2:45 a.m., Odessa police were called out to the Whataburger, located at 4960 E. 42nd St., in reference to a disturbance.

Police said an investigation revealed that 2 security guards were assaulted by an unknown man.

If you know who the man is, contact Det. J. Caid at (432) 335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #17-31966.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.