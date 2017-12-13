Midland Memorial Hospital ramping up prenatal care

Midland Memorial Hospital has been busy over recent months implementing their new neonatal program.

Since June, the facility has hired two Neonatologists and now has a functional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Their nursing staff has also been training in specialized neonatal care through a partnership with the Children's Covenant Hospital in Lubbock.

Due to the growing program's success, hospital officials are planning a major expansion for the department.

Their plans are to convert a now empty 6,000 square foot space into an all new NICU.

Though one of the departments Neonatologists, Dr. Adam Bowman, says their program isn't waiting around.

"We're moving forward and taking care of babies, providing staff training, independent of the build," says Dr. Bowman

