Lockdown lifted at Pecos Co. Memorial Hospital, suspect arrested

UPDATE: The Fort Stockton Police Department has released some additional information regarding a lockdown this afternoon at the Pecos County Memorial Hospital.

We're told around 5 p.m., the police department responded to a call of verbal threats made against employees at the hospital.

As a result, the hospital was placed on lockdown.

Authorities said the suspect was quickly identified and located at his home.

The situation remains under investigation and the lockdown has since been lifted.

------------------

The Pecos County Memorial Hospital has been placed on a temporary lockdown.

We're told Fort Stockton Police are investigating the situation at this time.

No other details have been released.

