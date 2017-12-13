Lockdown lifted at Pecos Co. Memorial Hospital, suspect arrested - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Lockdown lifted at Pecos Co. Memorial Hospital, suspect arrested

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Sourse: KWES) (Sourse: KWES)
PECOS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: The Fort Stockton Police Department has released some additional information regarding a lockdown this afternoon at the Pecos County Memorial Hospital. 

We're told around 5 p.m., the police department responded to a call of verbal threats made against employees at the hospital.

As a result, the hospital was placed on lockdown. 

Authorities said the suspect was quickly identified and located at his home. 

The situation remains under investigation and the lockdown has since been lifted. 

------------------

The Pecos County Memorial Hospital has been placed on a temporary lockdown.

We're told Fort Stockton Police are investigating the situation at this time.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly