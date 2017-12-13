Asbestos to be removed from Southwest building

The Southwest building downtown will be having asbestos removed from the building.

The Midland City council approved the advertising for bids to contractors.

The regulations are tightly regulated by the state.

The Process to remove asbestos takes about 16 to 20 weeks and it is considered specialized work.

The job will be approved by the city council next year as to which contractor will be approved to do the job.

There is no word yet on the city's plan to tear down or renovate the building.

