Borden County headed to AT&T Stadium for second straight year

Borden County is headed back to Arlington for the second year in a row.

The Coyotes look to take home another state championship where last year marked the school's fourth state title. Making it back to the big stage at AT&T Stadium still comes with a lot of emotion for both the team and the community.

“My initial reaction was just wow. I knew this was going to be tough. I knew Coach Keith was going to have a great game plan and he did. I’m numb, excited and I’m kind of sad too. But it’s a happy sad because the next one is going to be the last time we coach some of these guys. It’s bittersweet when you coach great kids and we always worried this was going to be the last one. Now, we know this is going to be the last one. To get back here is just amazing. I’m a Cowboy fan and just for that for me is amazing. The memories from last year and the years before that so many kids have created, helped me, have because of what they do. It’s one more memory that they’re allowing us coaches and this community, everybody who is part of Coyote nation gets to have, because of their work ethic and the success that they’ve had,” Head Coach Trey Richey said.

A week from today, Borden County takes on Jonesboro as a rematch from last year's state finals.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.