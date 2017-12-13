Museum of the Southwest hosting exhibition of paintings drawn by President George W. Bush

The Museum of the Southwest will be hosting a very special exhibition in January.

The organization will host, "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors."

The exhibition will feature 66 full-color portraits and a four-panel mural painted by President George W. Bush of 98 service members and veterans who have served our nation with honor since 9/11 and whom the President has come to know personally since leaving office.

The Museum of the Southwest is the first of only 4 venues nationwide that were selected to host the paintings in 2018.

The exhibition will be on display beginning on Sat., Jan. 20, 2018, through Sunday, March 25, 2018. Veterans and active military personnel visiting the exhibition will receive free admission.

We're told an opening cocktail reception for the exhibition will be held at 6:30 p.m. Fri., Jan. 19, 2018. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.museumsw.org.

For more information about the event, contact the Museum of the Southwest at (432) 683-2882.

