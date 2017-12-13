Jackalopes to wear special jerseys and have annual teddy bear toss

This weekend, the Odessa Jackalopes will wear special rodeo jerseys that will be auctioned off after Saturday’s game.

In addition, the Jacks are bringing the Christmas spirit to the arena Saturday night by holding their annual teddy bear toss. After the Jackalopes score their first goal of the game, teddy bears will be thrown on the ice and will be donated to Raise of Hope and Guardians of the Children.

“It’s kind of a cool thing. We did it 3 or 4 years when I got here and we said let’s try it and see what happens. I think we had 600 or 700 and each year, it’s gotten bigger and bigger. It’s just something that we give back whether it’s the children’s hospital or the Raise of Hope or whatever it is. It’s something different you can do. For us it’s what can we do to get out in the community,” said Head Coach Greg Gatto.

The Jacks will host the Corpus Christi Icerays and have a weekend planned of fun Christmas activities including pictures with Santa.

