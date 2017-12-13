Teen arrested at Coleman High School after video of gun was seen on social media

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after showing a gun on Snapchat.

We're told an anonymous tip was received and the school was put on lockdown around noon.

The Midland Independent School District released a statement saying, "Yesterday (Tuesday), Coleman High School was under lock down for approximately one hour. An anonymous tip was received regarding a video that was seen on social media of a student holding a hand gun on campus. As a precautionary measure, campus administration issued a lock down on campus. The student was quickly identified, apprehended and the weapon was found off-campus. The student seen in the video with the firearm was taken into custody and charged with places weapons prohibited and theft of a firearm. During the lock down, all students and staff were safe, and the Midland I.S.D. police department, along with the City of Midland Police Department, and campus administration handled the situation promptly and professionally."

School administrators said a call was sent out to all parents regarding the situation.

