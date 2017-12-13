Balmorhea hopes to finish strong where they fell short

Exactly one week from today, the Balmorhea bears will be playing at AT&T Stadium. After, they’re hoping to return to West Texas with something they left behind last year - a state title.

Almost half of the Balmorhea roster, made it to Arlington last December, and saw a state championship slip away.

“It still burns. That loss really hit deep to us and ever since two-a-days we’ve thought about State, State, State, and now that we’re here you know we want it more than ever,” said Kyle Garcia, Balmorhea football Senior.

One year and one undefeated season later, the Bears are headed back to AT&T.

“You don't know how important that was for you to come back and fight to make it again. Now we still have one thing to do right, we got to finish,” said Coach Vance Jones after their semi-final win.

The boys in black and blue know exactly what that means.

“Just to finish what we started last year. The loss we took at state has been on our minds all year and we’ve just been focusing and we’re gonna finish it this year,” said Matthew Carrasco, Balmorhea football Senior.

With the experience of the bright lights of the big stadium already in their back pocket, the Bears feel redemption is right around the corner.

"Playing at Cowboy Stadium gets your nerves rattled up, but now we are back and we know what we gotta do to bring home that trophy,” said Josiah Garcia, Balmorhea football Senior.

“This is what we’ve all been working for. What's the use of ending it now?” said Marco Martinez.

The 1-A Division II state title game is next Wed., Dec. 20 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.