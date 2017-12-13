Odessa police searching for missing woman - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police searching for missing woman

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Ashley Williams (Source: Odessa Police Department) Ashley Williams (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

Police are searching for Ashley Breann-Nicole Williams, 21.

Williams was last seen Tuesday afternoon around noon.

Williams is 5'3" tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams, contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

