Man admits to stabbing, killing woman at Quail Run Apartments in Odessa

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in connection to a murder at Quail Run Apartments in Odessa on Tuesday night.

Kevin Roberts, 22, has been charged with murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

We’re told that just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Odessa police were called out to the Quail Run Apartments in reference to a missing person.

A complainant reported that his girlfriend, identified as Ashley Williams, 21, was last seen around 12 p.m. and that she was driving his 2016 Chevrolet Impala.

We’re told the vehicle was located by Texas DPS around 8:30 p.m. near Weatherford.

Roberts was driving the vehicle and following an interview with Texas DPS, he admitted to stabbing and killing Ashley Williams.

According to police, Roberts also stated that he concealed Williams inside of a large duffle bag and disposed of her body in a dumpster near 8th St. and Meadow.

Police responded to that location where they did find a body inside of a dumpster. The body has been sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

-----------------------

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

Police are searching for Ashley Breann-Nicole Williams, 21.

Williams was last seen Tuesday afternoon around noon.

Williams is 5'3" tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams, contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

