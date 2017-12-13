Man admits to stabbing, killing woman at Quail Run Apartments in Odessa

An arrest has been made in connection to a murder at Quail Run Apartments in Odessa on Tuesday night. Kevin Roberts, 22, has been charged with murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
An arrest has been made in connection to a murder at Quail Run Apartments in Odessa on Tuesday night. Kevin Roberts, 22, has been charged with murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
The funeral for San Marcos police officer Kenneth Copeland who was shot and killed while serving a warrant was held on Dec. 13.
The funeral for San Marcos police officer Kenneth Copeland who was shot and killed while serving a warrant was held on Dec. 13.
While you’re catching a flight out this holiday season, seeing your family and friends might be what’s your mind the second you get off that plane. But your boarding pass is something else you should also take notice of.
While you’re catching a flight out this holiday season, seeing your family and friends might be what’s your mind the second you get off that plane. But your boarding pass is something else you should also take notice of.
Democrat Doug Jones wins election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, as voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state deal a stark political blow to President Donald Trump.
Democrat Doug Jones wins election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, as voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state deal a stark political blow to President Donald Trump.
The oil and gas industry leaves a lasting effect on the roads in West Texas.
The oil and gas industry leaves a lasting effect on the roads in West Texas.