Arrest affidavit reveals new details regarding Odessa murder

An arrest affidavit is revealing some new details regarding a murder that occurred in Odessa on Tuesday night.

Kevin Roberts, 22, is charged with murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

It all started earlier in the day on Tuesday when police were called out to the Quail Run Apartments, located in the 5300 block of N. Grandview Ave, in reference to an argument around 1 p.m.

Odessa police tell us, they arrived on scene and they knocked on the door of an apartment that Roberts was staying at but no one answered the door. Police later left the scene.

Then later in the day, according to the affidavit, officers responded to Quail Run Apartments again in reference to a missing person.

The affidavit stated that officers spoke with Kevin Ramirez, who is the boyfriend of Ashley Williams. Ramirez reported that Williams had gone to the apartment to pick up belongings and was operating his black 2016 Chevrolet Impala.

The report stated that after Ramirez was unable to make contact with Williams, Ramirez arrived at the apartment and observed the, "strong chemical odor, consistent with bleach, emitting from the apartment."

According to the affidavit, police also spoke with residents in the complex who reported hearing a disturbance from the apartment around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The resident told police that they saw Roberts cleaning up "blood transfer marks" outside the apartment.

The affidavit stated that GPS location was used to find the Impala in the area of Weatherford, Texas.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the driver was identified as Roberts.

The affidavit stated that "a red blood like substance was observed on or about the vehicle."

According to the report, Roberts told officers that he stabbed Williams multiple times while he was attempting to leave the apartment.

Roberts also told police that he admitted to concealing Williams' body in a large duffel bag and attempted to dispose of her body in a dumpster located in the area of E. 8th St. and Meadow Ave.

We're told her body was later recovered from a dumpster in the immediate area that Roberts stated.

Williams' body has been sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

-------------------

-----------------------

