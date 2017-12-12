Uber rider in Canada charged more than $14K for 20-minute Uber ride

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman. Police are searching for Ashley Breann-Nicole Williams, 21. Williams was last seen Tuesday afternoon around noon.
Democrat Doug Jones wins election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, as voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state deal a stark political blow to President Donald Trump.
The oil and gas industry leaves a lasting effect on the roads in West Texas.
Three new deputies were sworn into the Ector County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday and the sheriff says he needs more of them.
A Falcon has been named as the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week. James McPherson, the Ann Arbor, Michigan, native, dropped 31 points with 5 3-pointers in the Falcons win over West Texas A&M, who is currently ranked eighth in the nation.
