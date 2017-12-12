Uber rider in Canada charged more than $14K for 20-minute Uber ride

One man took to social media after being charged over $14,000 for a 20-minute Uber ride in Toronto last week.

Hisham Salama told the San Francisco Chronicle that he expected his 21-minute ride to cost him around $20. But when he got the bill, he was laughing at first.

“My first reaction was to just laugh, because I thought it was probably just an error but then about 20 minutes (later), when I was with my friend, I thought I should probably check my credit card to make sure everything was OK," Salama, who had opted for the metered Taxi fare rather than the standard Uber X ride, told VICE.

He said that he was unable to contact Uber, but received a message from an Uber employee stating that the charge was correct.

That's when Salama, wasn't laughing anymore.

@Uber @Uber_Support what turned out to be an honest mistake is now turning into the biggest blunder of 2017. I’m no longer laughing at wondering when #uber will get their act together. Can anyone help? Obviously, no 20 min fare is $18,500. pic.twitter.com/zBhtMSBy67 — Hisham Salama (@The_Hish) December 9, 2017

Salama stated that he and his friends took to social media about the company was later given a $150 refund.

However, a spokesperson for Uber told the Chronicle, "We sincerely apologize to this rider for his experience. We have safeguards in place to help prevent something like this from happening, and we are working to understand how this occurred."

According to the Canadian Press, Uber staff said the massive over-charge was a result of driver error, not a technical glitch.

Uber told the Canadian Press, that the ride in question took place in a traditional taxi cab signed up for the ride-hailing service, which is an option in Toronto, and that the driver made a mistake when entering the details of the fare into the cab's meter.

