3 new deputies join Ector Co. Sheriff's Office

Three new deputies were sworn into the Ector County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday and the sheriff says he needs more of them.



The deputies graduated from the Permian Basin Law Enforcement Academy and all 3 will work at the Ector County Jail.



To be fully staffed, there are 127 jailers.



Sheriff Mike Griffis encourages any you are thinking about joining law enforcement to do it.



"I encourage anybody and everybody that has a goal and the desire to be a peace officer and commit to get it done. It's a great honor," said Griffis.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.