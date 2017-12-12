3:11 Ministries hosting wrapping party, helpers needed

3:11 Ministries is holding a wrapping party to wrap the Christmas gifts they collected and they need your help.



This is the fifth year for the volunteer program who help underprivileged families in the Midland Independent School District.



They work with schools and councilors to find out who needs help and then gather toys.



"It's really awesome. I think a lot of people don't realize the need that is here in Midland. We just have a huge number of children that are economically disadvantaged. So, for us to be able to come together as a community and do something so incredible for these kids, to give them that little sparkle and help them have a good Christmas of hope, is really awesome for us,"



If you still want to help, they will be wrapping the presents from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. until Thursday at 12 E. Industrial Loop in Midland.



They also need gift boxes, $50 gift cards for the junior high students and grocery store gift cards to give to the families.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.