Odessa City Council shoots down idea of adding At-Large Council Member

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa City Council has shot down an idea of getting an At-Large Council Member and giving the Mayor of Odessa voting power.

The vote was 3-2 against.

Some complaints that were brought up include: the possibility of a "voting block," discrimination against other poorer districts and not enough information on At-Large position.

