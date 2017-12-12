Threatening message found for second straight day at Ector County I.S.D. school

A threatening message has been found for the second straight day at an Ector County I.S.D. School.

This time the message was found at Ector Middle School on Tuesday near the end of the school day.

We're told the message was found scribbled on the wall of a school bathroom.

According to the district, the message talked about shooting up the school.

This is following a similar message that was found at Permian High School on Monday.

ECISD administrators said they don't believe it was a serious threat, nor do they believe students or staff were in danger.

Extra officers were sent to the campus for the end of the day, however, school dismissal took place normally.

Administrators said, " We hope this will not become a regular, copycat occurrence that attempts to disrupt the day and we are asking for parents help. Please talk with your kids and explain that this is a serious matter."

We're told if they identify who left the messages, they can face felony criminal charges.

If you have any information, the district is asking you to contact Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

