Woman sentenced to 36 years behind bars for June 2016 murder

One woman will spend the next 36 years behind bars after being found guilty of a 2016 murder.

Audrey Montgomery pled guilty on Tuesday to the murder of Fred Robinson, Jr.

As we reported last year, police said a cooperating witness reported on June 25, 2016, that a man had been recently murdered by Montgomery inside her Odessa home. According to the report, a later investigation revealed that Montgomery shot Fred Robinson, 50.

Another suspect in the murder, Lacey Taylor, helped Montgomery transport and burn Robinson's body.

Officers later found a burn barrel inside a building in the 200 block of Park Avenue, which contained what police believed were human remains.

The remains were sent to Tarrant County to be analyzed and authorities learned the remains were Robinson's.

We're told Taylor's trial is pending at this time.

