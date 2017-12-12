Midland Memorial Hospital reports concerns over security of patient's records

Midland Memorial Hospital is reporting concerns over security of patients records following a data security incident.

We're told that back on Oct. 13, 2017, the hospital became aware that an unauthorized third party may have obtained access to an employee’s e-mail account on or about October 10, 2017.

Upon learning of the situation, we're told, Midland Memorial Hospital promptly disabled the third party’s access to the account. The hospital also promptly initiated an internal investigation to determine, among other things, the personal information that was contained in the account and the patients who may have been affected.

We're told that Midland Memorial Hospital also retained a leading incident response and digital forensics firm to assist in its investigation.

Hospital officials said during the period, certain patient information was contained in a limited number of e-mails stored in the employee’s account, including patents’ first and last names, Account Numbers/Medical Record Unit Numbers (MRUN) and other information relating to radiology procedure(s) performed at the hospital in August and September 2017.

Administrators said the hospital has no evidence that any of the affected patients’ information has been used inappropriately. The employee’s e-mail account did not contain patient Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers or other sensitive financial information.

Midland Memorial Hospital is proactively reaching out to impacted patients to provide guidance on how they can protect themselves.

Impacted patients with questions should call 844-814-8799 from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday.

