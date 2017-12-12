Falcon named Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week

A Falcon has been named as the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week. James McPherson, the Ann Arbor, Michigan, native, dropped 31 points with 5 3-pointers in the Falcons win over West Texas A&M, who is currently ranked eighth in the nation.

McPherson ranks third in the conference in scoring, averaging 19.4 points per game, and is tied for first in 3-point percentage. His coach, Andy Newman, gives him credit for much more than his high scoring numbers on his stat sheet.

"He's been really good for us on the defensive end. I think that's been his biggest from last year to this year. His contribution last year was scoring and it was all on that side of the ball. This year, he's really become a complete player. His contributions for us are just as big on the defensive end as they are on the offensive end. Now on the offensive end, you know they fill the stat sheet up and you see that at the end and everybody talks about it and the newspapers go. But on the other side of the ball, he's keeping as many points off of the scoreboard as he's putting on. That's been his greatest contribution to our team this year,” said Newman.

McPherson is a weapon for the Falcons offense, but he doesn't focus on hitting a certain number each night.

"I didn't know how the game was going to go. I tried not to over-think it. I just tried to wait for the moment and see what happens. I missed my first couple shots. My first shot was actually an air-ball. I didn't really know how it was going to go. I just knew I was going to play hard. I never go into a game thinking about scoring 30 or 40, that's never my mentality. Just thinking about going out there and playing hard and doing whatever I can to help my team win,” said McPherson.

