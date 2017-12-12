Warrant issued for Ector County man accused of murder

Ector County Sheriff's Office have issued a warrant for 27-year-old Jesus Cajica Zermeno.

Zermeno is accused of shooting and killing one man on the 12000 block of Citiation Drive and injuring another in mid-November.

The shooting was investigated as a “domestic disturbance” and deputies believed the shooter knew the victims.

Anyone having information on Zermeno is asked to contact the Ector County Sheriff's Office at 335-3050.

