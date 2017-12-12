Local organization provides free blankets to rescues

With a cold front rolling in, people aren't the only ones trying to stay warm. Which is why one Midland woman is aiming to provide blankets for four-legged friends.

She started a Texas chapter for the national group, Wrapped in Love. The organization gives free items like kennel blankets, belly bands and diapers to non-profit rescues all over the U.S.

“I've been an animal lover my whole life, and me like everyone else in this business, it hurts our heart to see these animals out in the cold or out by themselves,” said Director of Wrapped In Love Texas Rhonda King.

King recently adopted a dog into her family, but it was what came with her that spoke volumes.

“She sent me home with this adoption blanket that brought tears to my eyes because when she handed it to me, it was, 'Take this and care for your baby,' I thought, 'Well, I want to start doing this,'” said King.

It's been about a month since the organization kicked off, and so far, they've already made 120 items to help out one rescue. But they're still in need of volunteers to make blankets.

You don't have to be a seamstress, you could even donate fabric. Wrapped In Love is not taking financial donations.

"Everyone can do something," said King. "A lot of people can’t get out of the house but they can make blankets, sew them and send them to these rescues all over Texas."

Sometimes, it can take months until a furry friend gets to go to their new home. But when they do, there's certainty that every blanket they come with is stitched with love.

To help out the organization, you can visit their Facebook group here.

