Local organization provides free blankets to rescues

Midland Memorial Hospital is reporting concerns over security of patients records following a data security incident.
As number 18, he’s a wide receiver who just wrapped up an impressive high school football career and holds seven Division I college offers, and with that Miller knows what you might be thinking.
Ector County Sheriff's Office have issued a warrant for 27-year-old Jesus Cajica Zermeno. Zermeno is accused of shooting and killing one man on the 12000 block of Citiation Drive and injuring another in mid-November.
With a cold front rolling in, people aren't the only ones trying to stay warm. Which is why one Midland woman is aiming to provide blankets for four-legged friends.
Properly dumping your recyclables is important to keeping Midland green and clean. But there is a difference between trash and recyclable.
