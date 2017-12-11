Odessa managers 'slimed' to support NewsWest 9-Salvation Army Toy Drive

Some managers were "slimed" in Odessa.



Employees at FTS International in Odessa held their second annual toy drive for the Salvation Army.



Employees donated money for the purchase of toys.



For every $10 raised, the employees got to put their names in the bucket.



Names were drawn on who would get to pour the slime on the manager.



The company says it's important to help out the community.



"It's wonderful. I don't know if there is any better feeling, being a part of a team like this, being able to come together. being able to have such a collaborative effort to be able to make such a difference in the community, not everybody gets to open presents Christmas morning. If we can affect just one kids life, then I think that's what makes all the difference," said Jeremy Eavenson, District Manager at FTS International in Odessa.



On Monday afternoon, FTS International brought the toys to NewsWest 9 as a part of our toy drive.



The toy drive lasts until Tues., Dec. 12, 2017.



If you want to make a last-minute donation, you can bring a new unwrapped toy to the NewsWest 9 station or visit our website at http://www.newswest9.com/toydrive for all the toy drop off locations.



All barrels will be picked up on Tuesday.



