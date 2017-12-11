Deadline expires for filing for 2018 March Primary

The deadline for filing for election or re-election for the 2018 elections ended on Monday.



We've learned there are some challengers for some seats with local ties.



The U.S. Rep. District 11 seat, currently held by Republican Mike Conaway, out of Midland, will be contested in March 2018. He'll be challenged in the primary by Paul Myers, while two democrats are also vying for the seat.



There's also some big state races for some local names, current State Senator Kel Seliger has some competition. Mike Canon, also from Midland, and Victor Leal from Amarillo will face him in the March 2018 primary.



State Rep. District 81, currently held by Republican Brooks Landgraf, will have some competition in Nov. 2018. He'll go up against Democrat Armando Gamboa, who has filed.



District 82, currently held by Midland's Tom Craddick, will have some competition in Nov. 2018 as well as he'll be up against Midlander Spencer Bounds.



These are just a few of the people who've filed for election or re-election.



