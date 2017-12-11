Borden Co. looking to defend their state title

Defending champs Borden County is headed to Arlington for the second consecutive year.

On Saturday night, the Coyotes beat Happy 70-38 to continue their quest to be titled state champions.

Borden County will face Jonesboro in a rematch from last year’s state finals where the Coyotes came out on top 60-12.

Borden County looks to defend their title Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.

