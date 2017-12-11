Borden Co. looking to defend their state title

With a cold front rolling in, people aren't the only ones trying to stay warm. Which is why one Midland woman is aiming to provide blankets for four-legged friends.
Properly dumping your recyclables is important to keeping Midland green and clean. But there is a difference between trash and recyclable.
As number 18, he’s a wide receiver who just wrapped up an impressive high school football career and holds seven Division I college offers, and with that Miller knows what you might be thinking.
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
Being bullied is not a new subject, but how it is being done has changed traumatically the past 10 years, and a big part of that is social media.
