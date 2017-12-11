Borden Co. looking to defend their state title - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Borden Co. looking to defend their state title

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter
Defending champs Borden County is headed to Arlington for the second consecutive year.

On Saturday night, the Coyotes beat Happy 70-38 to continue their quest to be titled state champions.

Borden County will face Jonesboro in a rematch from last year’s state finals where the Coyotes came out on top 60-12.

Borden County looks to defend their title Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium. 

