Balmorhea headed to Arlington in hopes of winning first state championship

For the second consecutive season, Balmorhea is on their way to the state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Bears defeated Valley 96-66 to reach the biggest game of the season and redeem themselves from last year. Throughout this year, the Bears had one purpose and that was to finish and get back to Arlington.

“You did it. You did it. So proud of each and every one of you. You don’t know how important that was of you to come back and fight to make it again. Now, we still have one thing to do right, we got to finish,” Coach Vance Jones said to his team after the game.

Falling short in the state championship last season to Richland Springs left the Bears unsatisfied. Since last December, Balmorhea has had one thing in mind.

“Getting there was the big deal last year. Now this year, they came with the attitude we’re going to finish. It’s amazing when you can just get there. You’re just big eyed and you’re going and you want to win but you really don’t know what’s going on. This year, they know what’s going on and they’ve worked all year for that and I think we’re going to be ready,” said Jones.

For many of the players, this is redemption from last season.

“It feels really good to get back to AT&T. We want to go win it and that’s been the mission all year,” said Kyle Garcia.

Balmorhea has formed a brotherhood within their 15-man squad and Coach Jones couldn’t be any more impressed with his team.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of these young men. I couldn’t be prouder of them as if they were my own sons and that’s the way I treat them. They were like the sons I never had. I love each and every one of them and I can’t say enough about how good of young men they are,” said Jones.

The undefeated Bears will take on Strawn on December 20 at 2 p.m. in hopes of winning their first state championship.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.