Off the field, MVP on the Court

As #18, he’s a wide receiver who just wrapped up an impressive high school football career and holds 7 Division I college offers, and with that, Miller knows what you might be thinking.

“A lot of people would think that football is my favorite but basketball is really my passion. I just enjoy playing it,” said Javorian Miller.

So on the court as #1, he’s a senior guard, who over the weekend, led his team to a championship at the Decatur Invitational tournament and landed himself an MVP award.

While his time on the turf has been enough to grab attention from college scouts, Miller has had to miss the past two basketball seasons. His sophomore year, he had a broken foot and his junior year, he suffered a torn ACL.

“When I was injured, I would just keep up the spirits on the sideline. Now I feel like I can lead by example. Stepping up as one of the seniors on the team and being the guy,” said Miller.

As the guy, he wants to make the most of this season.

“My goal is winning a district title and making a deep run in the playoffs. Maybe even state. We wanna set our goals high,” said Miller.

Permian will play Lubbock Trinity Christian on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

