T.S.A. Pre-Check sign-ups being offered this week at Midland International Air and Space Port

If you're flying out for the holidays, there's a way you can save time going through security.



For this week only, T.S.A. agents will offer sign-ups for T.S.A. Pre-Check.



So many people signed up during the last enrollment that T.S.A. decided to bring it back.



With the pre-check line at most major airports, passengers won't need to take off their shoes, jackets, liquids, belts or take laptops out of their bags.



It's supposed to make getting on your flight a quicker experience.



"It's an easy, fast process. We had almost 400 people do it. It was their most successful sign-ups they've had. If you go to an airport, if you're flying in here from a bigger airport, it's a huge time saver," said Justine Ruff, Director of Airports with the City of Midland.



The pre-check fee will cost you $85 for 5 years.



They'll be enrolling people at Midland International Air and Space Port on the third floor from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and again from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. until Dec. 15, 2017.



Appointments are strongly encouraged.



You can book an appointment by signing up online by clicking here.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.