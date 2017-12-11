Midland Police Department welcomes 7 new officers - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Police Department welcomes 7 new officers

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
From left to right: James Echevarria, Yvette Gonzales, Zachary Hess, Joshua Humphries, David LaBorde, Rowdy Warren and Rusty Winn (Source: Midland Police Department) From left to right: James Echevarria, Yvette Gonzales, Zachary Hess, Joshua Humphries, David LaBorde, Rowdy Warren and Rusty Winn (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department welcomed 7 new officers to their police force on Monday.

The officers who were sworn-in are: James Echevarria, Yvette Gonzales, Zachary Hess, Joshua Humphries, David LaBorde, Rowdy Warren and Rusty Winn.

The officers will enter a field training program for 4 to 5 months, including being assigned to various training officers, and will learn all the procedures and policies of the department.

Congratulations to the officers and welcome!

