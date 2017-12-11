Seminole man killed, another injured in Howard Co. head-on collision

A Seminole man is dead and another person is in the hospital following a weekend head-on collision in Howard County.

The crash happened Sunday night on Interstate 20, about 7 miles east of Stanton.

We're told a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic that was traveling east on I-20 crossed into westbound traffic and hit a 1998 Ford F-150 traveling west.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Dustin Lira, 20, of Seminole, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Jose Orellana, 37, of Sherman, Texas, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

