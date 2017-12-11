Seminole man killed, another injured in Howard Co. head-on collision

The Midland Police Department welcomed 7 new officers to their police force on Monday. The officers who graduated were: James Echevarria, Yvette Gonzales, Zachary Hess, Joshua Humphries, David LaBorde, Rowdy Warren and Rusty Winn.
A Seminole man is dead and another person is in the hospital following a weekend head-on collision in Howard County. The crash happened Sunday night on Interstate 20, about 7 miles east of Stanton.
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
One young lady is doing her part to help others this holiday season. Randi Spenser has been selling hot cocoa on the weekends from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the corner of Sapphire St. and Shiloh Road.
We have just learned that a lockdown was issued at Midland High School this afternoon. We're told the lockdown has since been lifted.
