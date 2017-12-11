10-year-old selling hot cocoa to help benefit Odessa Police K-9 Program

One young lady is doing her part to help others this holiday season.

Randi Spenser has been selling hot cocoa on the weekends from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the corner of Sapphire St. and Shiloh Road.

We're told that Randi will be selling hot cocoa on Saturday, Dec. 16, along with most evenings during the holiday break.

All the profit raised will go to the OPD K-9 Program after the holidays.

