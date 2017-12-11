Lockdown lifted at Midland High School - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Lockdown lifted at Midland High School

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

We have just learned that a lockdown was issued at Midland High School this afternoon.

We're told the lockdown has since been lifted.

According to Midland I.S.D. administrators, there were an allegation that a student had a weapon on campus.

Authorities investigated the report and no weapon was found.

