Odessa Police assisting with threat at Permian High School

The Odessa Police Department is currently assisting ECISD police with a threat that was made at Permian High School.

We're told that earlier in the day a threat to shoot the school at noon was found on the wall of a boys' bathroom.

ECISD has released the following statement:

"This morning officials at Permian High School discovered a message written on the wall of a boys’ bathroom threatening to “shoot the school” at noon.

We do not know if this is a credible threat, or simply someone trying to disrupt the school day. Either way we take this very seriously. Our ECISD police are investigating and will have a number of officers on our campus for the rest of the day to watch the situation. Permian HS will keeps its normal routine and class schedule. Keeping our campuses and offices safe for our students and staff is our top priority and we will do everything we can to figure out who wrote this message, and discipline accordingly."

