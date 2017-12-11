Man arrested after assaulting OPD officer

A man is behind bars this morning after assaulting an Odessa Police Department.

Emigdio Gallardo, 32, was arrested after officers were called out to 2120 Andrews Highway where they found him attempting to fight another person at a bar.

Gallardo assaulted the officer in the groin area and bit a security officer's hand, causing bodily injury. Gallardo then disarmed the OPD officer of his pepper spray and resisted arrest, but was eventually put in custody.

