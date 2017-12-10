One dead following motorcycle accident in Odessa

An Odessa man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Odessa.



It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Andrews Highway.



Odessa police say Micheal Grooms, 22, was driving his motorcycle northbound on Andrews Highway when a southbound pickup began to turn left into a private drive. Grooms lost control of his motorcycle and hit a pole.



Grooms was taken to the hospital where he died. There were no other injuries.



Police are still investigating the crash.



