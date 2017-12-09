Christmas parade puts on a show in Midland.

Thousands of people lined up along A street to get a view of the spectacle Saturday night.

The parade featured dozens of floats decked out in inflatables, lights, and all sorts of other Christmas decorations.

Horses, exotic cars, and costumed marchers were also part of the show.

Local marching bands serenaded the event with Christmas jingles, while some floats played tunes of their own.

Each passing parade cheered on by Midlanders spreading their holiday spirit

The event was MC'ed by News West 9's own Victor Lopez.

It's safe to say the annual parade was a great success.

