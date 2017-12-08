Midland Lee softball player signs with Howard College

A Midland Lee High school senior signed her national letter of intent on Friday afternoon.

Kirklynd Newsom will be heading to Howard College.

She says the opportunity to play softball at the next level is a dream come true.

“I'm excited to have a career in college that includes softball and continue my education. I'm just really excited and I can't be any more thankful,” said Newsom.

The Rebel captain has been a starter on varsity since her freshman year.

