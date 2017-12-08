Midland now home to Texas' largest indoor gun range

The indoor range at Ally Outdoors covers 60,000 sq. ft. and features 35 lanes ranging from standard to advanced.

The business owned and operated by Midland native James Gripp opened its doors for retail business on Thursday.

Staff tells us they pride themselves on being a family friendly super store that provides all outdoor needs.

The business will also offer a wide range of safety classes for all ages.

Also featured is a pellet gun range where kids can learn how to handle a gun and shoot properly.

The record breaking range will officially open to the public on Dec. 15.

The facility is located at 201 Spring Park Dr. in Midland.

For more information, visit the store's website at https://www.allyoutdoors.com/

