Auto body shops look to free up space from cars damaged by Summer 2017 hail storm

It’s been a few months and auto body shops are still tied up with vehicles that have been damaged by hail storms. Some shops are now freeing up space to help with other vehicle issues.

“It’s been pretty crazy this year,” said Nicole Bill, Administrative Assistant at Reliable Collision Body Shop.

You hear that, auto body shops locally are agreeing in unison.

“Oh wow we just barely got through the end of our hail storm claims that were severe,” said Bill.

Still busy, Reliable Collision Body Shop in Midland is one of the few that can see the light at the end of the tunnel going into 2018.

“We were used to kicking out jobs, no matter what it was within 9 business days. Once the hail storms came in it pushed us back between 14-18 business days, and the severity of it, we were talking 30-45 business days,” said Bill.

Fixing some vehicles were easier than others.

“It was a very hard year for Dodges to get a lot of parts in for them,” said Bill.

Looking forward, the shop will do what they can to help others.

“We’re not going to take in too much but we’re going to take in to help out, make sure we’re keeping everyone coming and going and helping out our family and friends around here,” said Bill.

And hope for a smooth ride next year.

