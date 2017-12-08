TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 338 overpass at Kermit Hwy reopened - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 338 overpass at Kermit Hwy reopened

By Violet Trevizo
ODESSA, TX

UPDATE: The overpass har been reopened. 

The Loop 338 overpass is being shut down at Kermit highway due to an early morning crash. 

Officers are on their way to the scene, we will keep you updated when it reopens. 

