Julie Castaneda

Julie grew up in Shallowater, Texas, a small town outside of Lubbock.

She joined NewsWest 9 in 2016 as a producer for the 5 p.m. show and likes to help out where she can. Before coming to Midland, she worked for KAMC in Lubbock as a producer for their morning show.

She graduated from Texas Tech University in May of 2016 with her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism.

Julie has a daughter, Lanna.

They like to read books, watch movies, dance and spend time with friends and family.

They look forward to meeting new people and finding family-friendly events in the area. If you have a story idea, email her at jcastaneda@kwes.com.