Darby Brown was born in Kalamazoo, MI and raised in Phoenix, AZ. She first joined the NewsWest team in June 2017, shortly after graduating from Chapman University in Orange County, CA.

While in college, Darby worked on SportsCenter from Los Angeles for ESPN and soccer productions for Fox Sports. She also spent time with both NBC and CBS Los Angeles.

Darby has a passion for sports and storytelling. She feels lucky to have a job that brings the two together and has loved being able to share the stories of the unique sports community in the Permian Basin.