Dana Morris is a multimedia journalist with NewsWest 9.

The Florida native graduated from Barry University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Emerging Media. At Barry, Dana hosted a 30 minute sports talk show on the school's public AM radio show. He was also awarded the Dwight Lauderdale scholarship for his senior in reward for his community service, passion for storytelling, and excellent academic performance.

In 2015 while studying at Barry University, Dana started working as a writer for WSVN in Miami. During his time at the station, he wrote a wide-range of stories highlighted by the Trump election, Miami Dolphins coaching scandal, the Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting, and Hurricane Irma aftermath.

After graduating in 2017, Dana was hired by NewsWest 9 for his first position working as a multimedia journalist. He says his passion for storytelling grows each and every day on the job.

In his free time, Dana enjoys working out, playing tennis, and trying out new restaurants. He's also an avid sports fan who enjoys chatting about the NBA, NFL, and ATP to just about anyone who will listen.

Dana looks forward to covering all that is the Permian Basin. If you have any story ideas, feel free to reach out!