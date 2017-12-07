TxDOT: Please slow down on the roads

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to slow down as some roads are becoming hazardous.

TxDOT is reporting that roads are passable but not at normal highway speeds.

TxDOT is also reporting that ice is forming in places with temperatures in the 20's with previous moisture on the road.

Another area being reported is Highway 285 around Fort Stockton, Highway 67 and Interstate 10 and the Interstate 10-Interstate 20 split have issues as well.

Crews from Sanderson, McCamey, Iraan and Monahans are all moving to help hit trouble areas in other sections.

Drivers are asked to give crews room to work while they are on the roads.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.