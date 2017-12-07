2 Midland restaurants make low performer list

November 13 through November 17 proved to be a short week for health inspectors in Ector County, as they had no low performers and only two restaurants with perfect scores. However, Midland health inspectors found the opposite. They had no top performers and two low performers.



Dos Compadres at 2200 W. Wadley Ave. in Midland was cited for the following:



- Burritos in ziplock bags not dated/labeled

- Uncovered containers of beans, cheese, meat and chili

- Uncovered taco salad bread bowls on shelf

- Scoops inside gravy container

- Large pot of beans on floor in cooler

- No soap/towels at hand wash sink

- No thermometers in freezer and coolers



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 18 points from Dos Compadres.



Cici’s Pizza at 2106 Rankin Hwy. in Midland was cited for the following:



- Cold holds weren’t at correct temperatures

- Covers for food in coolers not in sound condition

- Freezer, ice machine & soda machine needs cleaning

- Trash cans did not have lids in restrooms

- Consumer advisory signs needed in back area of restaurant



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 15 points from Cici’s Pizza.



As we mentioned, Odessa did have two places with perfect scores for the week. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Manuel’s Tortilla & Tamale Factory (1915 E. 2nd St.)

- Frisky Brewing Company (7050 Tres Hermanas Blvd.)



