Greenwood students donate 220 toys to NewsWest 9-Salvation Army Toy Drive

'Tis the season to give back to the community.



That's just what a group of young Greenwood students did.



The whole 5th grade class at James R. Brooks got together and donated more than 220 toys.



All of the toys are going to the NewsWest 9-Salvation Army Toy Drive, which will be given out to children in need in the Permian Basin.



